3 critical Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers training camp Week 2
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's second week of training camp practice?
After a smooth integration over the opening few days of training camp, quarterback Bryce Young faced a new set of challenges throughout Week 2. The Carolina Panthers strapped on the pads and allowed their players an extra level of physicality to practices, which sped things up across the board at an important stage of the preparation period.
Young was never going to have things all his own way. It's easy to forget that this is a rookie signal-caller with the weight of the world on his shoulders - thanks to his seamless transition and demeanor more befitting of a seasoned veteran - so cutting the former Alabama star some slack would be the best course of action considering he's still working out how best to succeed.
There is not much time for Young to reflect on his opening fortnight. Joint practices with the New York Jets are on the immediate horizon this week, with Frank Reich also stating his No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will start their preseason opener on Saturday.
How many snaps the signal-caller gets remains to be seen. But here are three major observations from Young's second week at Carolina's training camp in 2023.
Bryce Young was challenged
This is probably the first time since Bryce Young joined the Carolina Panthers that he's looked challenged in any way. Obviously, early workouts and the opening of training camp aren't necessarily the most intense in terms of defensive quality, but watching how the quarterback coped with a higher tempo was enthralling throughout the second week.
There were good times and bad, but Young never wavered. His ability to move on from one play to the next effortlessly without looking back is something that's stood out so far and is getting teammates onside for good measure.
The Panthers' defense is a proud unit that didn't plan on making Young's life a bed of roses at Wofford College. But the coaching staff can feel confident in the first-rounder's response overall.