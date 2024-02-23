Panthers news: Brian Burns, Dave Canales, Ladd McConkey and obstacles
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team finalizes their prospects of interest ahead of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
Speculation is going through the roof with free agency a little more than a fortnight away. The Carolina Panthers have some incredibly tough decisions and significant maneuvering to navigate. This is a chance for the front office power team of Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis to lay down a marker. They have to get things right.
Hopes are relatively high. There is also a level of nervousness thanks to David Tepper's presence and Morgan's association with the previous regime. While we wait for further developments, the stories generating discussion include the Panthers being linked with an elite separator in the passing game, Dave Canales discussing his coaching hires, the plan for Brian Burns, and offseason obstacles.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers offseason obstacles
One cannot put into words how important this coming offseason is for the Carolina Panthers. Fans are tired of languishing among the bottom feeders. They were comfortably the league's worst team last season. It'll take time to build this organization back into contention, but patience isn't a virtue for supporters who've suffered nothing but embarrassment since David Tepper became owner.
Frank Schwab from Yahoo Sports highlighted the mess Carolina's new power team must clean up. A task made more difficult by not having a first-round pick - the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"This is the NFL's biggest rebuild. Even more daunting is the task doesn't look promising under team owner David Tepper, whose patience and temperament have drawn criticism. Tossing a drink into the stands in a fit of frustration is never a good look for anyone over the age of 5. This is the task for rookie head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, who replaced Scott Fitterer. It's [a] tough one for the Panthers, who currently don't have a first-round draft pick."- Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
There is a chance for Carolina's rebuild to speed up if the right moves are made this offseason. The prospect of Tepper staying out of the football side should also help. That said, there's just no telling how this could go with so many problems to resolve.