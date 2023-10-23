Panthers News: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, D'Onta Foreman and Week 8
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson's future
Nothing concrete has emerged as yet despite rumors swirling about the Carolina Panthers potentially holding a fire sale before the trade deadline. There is still one week remaining for moves to be made, so it'll be interesting to watch things pan out and who those in power deem expendable as part of their long-term strategy.
Donte Jackson is a name who's been touted as a possible candidate for trade. Joe Person of The Athletic touted the veteran cornerback among his players to watch before the all-important October 31 date, but the writer hinted that the Panthers might not get anything more than a mid-round pick and a whopping dead-cap hit in return.
"[Donte] Jackson has had issues in coverage, most recently against Miami Dolphins speed freak Tyreek Hill. As The Athletic reported Friday, the Panthers have reached out to teams to gauge the interest in Jackson, who probably would only bring a mid-round pick in return. With the Panthers hope to have Jaycee Horn back at some point after the bye, the Panthers could move Jackson and roll with undrafted rookie D’Shawn Jamison and veteran Troy Hill, who had a pick-six late in last week’s loss at Miami. After Jackson signed a three-year, $35.2 million contract in 2022 and then restructured it, his base salary this year is only $1.09 million. The Panthers would eat about $15 million in dead money if they move on from him."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Jackson has become a liability more than ever this season. Much will depend on whether Jaycee Horn is fit enough to participate after the bye week, but not many fans would be shedding tears if the former second-round pick out of LSU was given a fresh start elsewhere given his inconsistencies.