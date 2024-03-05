Panthers news: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, Yetur Gross-Matos and priorities
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as those in power continue to put their ambitious roster-building plans into action?
There seems to be a different turn every minute where the Carolina Panthers are concerned these days. After the new regime formed a concise plan behind the scenes, these proposals are now starting to become public knowledge. Much more is needed, but early signs indicate there is no longer sentiment attached to the team's decision-making process.
The headlines are plentiful and will continue to be so with less than a week remaining until the start of free agency. Until then, the stories generating debate include Brian Burns' inevitable fate, Yetur Gross-Matos generating interest as he gets set to embark on free agency, Donte Jackson's future, and what the Panthers' priorities might be from the pending veteran pool of options.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers to cut ties with Donte Jackson
Some tough decisions are being made by the Carolina Panthers right now. Drastic action is needed if the franchise wants to get itself out of the proverbial abyss and back to respectability. If that means removing some familiar faces from the equation, so be it.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Panthers are planning to either release or trade cornerback Donte Jackson before March 16, when he is due a $4 million roster bonus. This would end his association with the organization after six seasons despite a positive campaign overall under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in 2023.
In total, this would save the Panthers around $5.9 million on their salary cap in 2024. It also leaves them desperately short of reliable cornerback options, so Dan Morgan and his staff must have some replacement ideas lined up quickly to avoid any unnecessary panic.