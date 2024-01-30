Panthers news: Brian Burns, Ejiro Evero, the process and Senior Bowl week
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero's future
The Carolina Panthers are not going to let Ejiro Evero leave for a sideways move before getting the chance to sit down with the defensive coordinator first. Team owner David Tepper blocked several interview requests for teams looking to bring him on board. However, he can do nothing to prevent the progressive play-caller from taking over at the Seattle Seahawks if they decide to make him head coach.
That situation should become clearer in the next day or so with second interviews rounding up. If Evero is unsuccessful, then the Panthers will attempt to convince him to stay and work alongside new head coach Dave Canales in 2024.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated hinted that the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are keeping a close eye on Evero's situation. The insider added that these jobs could be a better stepping stone in pursuit of getting a long-awaited head coaching position.
"[Ejiro] Evero has emerged as an interesting figure to watch in the next few weeks. He’s on a deal at over $3 million per year to be Carolina’s defensive coordinator but was hired as part of a Frank Reich’s staff now being inherited by Dave Canales. Meanwhile, the Packers and Rams—whose head coaches know Evero well—have openings. They would both have the 43-year-old, if available, near or at the top of their lists. And those places, at least on paper, could better pipeline Evero into a head-coaching shot. So … stay tuned."- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Keeping Evero around if he declares a desire to move away will do more harm than good. Tepper won't like it, but the Panthers cannot afford to have anyone around who isn't fully bought in after so much failure under his ownership.