Panthers News: Brian Burns, Frank Reich, Jeremy Chinn and long-term hopes
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Frank Reich's men get to sit back and watch another NFL Sunday unfold?
It's game day around the NFL, but the Carolina Panthers continue to take stock on their bye week. There's only been one major alteration revealed publicly up to now, but that could change in the coming days before preparations ramp up for their critical Week 8 outing against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium.
Until then, the stories calling debate include giving Frank Reich more time beyond 2023, what the Panthers must do to turn things around long-term, Jeremy Chinn remaining a player of interest despite his recent injury, and Brian Burns' future.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Interest in Carolina Panthers DB/LB Jeremy Chinn
When the news broke about Jeremy Chinn suffering a quad injury that could see him miss up to six weeks, any talk of a potential trade before the deadline fell by the wayside. However, ESPN's senior insider Jeremy Fowler stated there remains interest in the former second-round pick, who'd likely welcome a fresh start given his significant decrease in reps under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
"Chinn suffered a quad injury that could complicate his trade market should the Panthers choose to try and move him, but it doesn't preclude a deal from getting done. He'll be back before the end of the season off an injury that ESPN's Adam Schefter reports will take up to six weeks to heal. The injury is non-surgical, and Chinn is considered a fast healer. There's interest in Chinn, who is in a contract year and only played 28 snaps the past two weeks. He wants to play."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Chinn's complication coupled with the fact he's out of contract in 2024 would likely impact any compensation that the Carolina Panthers would receive in return. As is the case with most rumors at this juncture, it's a wait-and-see situation for fans before anything concrete emerges.