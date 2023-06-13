Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn, Cade Mays and Dalvin Cook
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team's mandatory minicamp officially gets underway later today?
Good morning and happy mandatory minicamp day. The Carolina Panthers embark on another important preparation date later today, which is the final chance players and staff has to hone their respective skills and implement ideas before training camp in Spartanburg.
Among the stories causing conversation on this notable occasion include Brian Burns' ranking among other edge rushers, doubts about Jaycee Horn's durability, Cade Mays' increasing confidence entering Year 2, and the Panthers' being urged to avoid signing free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL Cade Mays' increasing confidence
After being treated as a development project during his first season with the Carolina Panthers, offensive lineman Cade Mays is looking for more involvement next time around. With Austin Corbett expected to miss some regular-season time thanks to a torn ACL, a window of opportunity has emerged.
Others will also fancy their chances, but Mays has been getting a lot of work with the first team throughout early workouts. Something that's given the former sixth-round selection out of Tennessee added confidence based on his comments via Augusta Stone from the team's website.
"I just feel like I feel more confident. I feel like I know the playbook better. I've been playing the majority (at) right guard and center, so I feel comfortable at those spots. I just feel prepared, like I come out here, and I feel like I'm ready. I added some muscle mass in the offseason, got a little bit stronger. So all that stuff has helped me this year."- Cade Mays via Panthers.com
Mays will get the first shot, with the likes of Justin McCray, Chander Zavala, Cam Erving, and Michael Jordan ready to go if he cannot meet expectations. We're still early in the process, but the signs are encouraging nonetheless.