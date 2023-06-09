Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Austin Corbett and signings
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Pabthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team enjoys a long weekend before returning for the start of mandatory minicamp?
The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their latest batch of organized team activities on Thursday with an open session in front of the media. Frank Reich and his staff have been keen to keep everyone's feet on the ground after a memorable offseason of recruitment, but there is a noticeable sense of excitement about what this team could potentially accomplish in 2023.
Another day brought another round of news and rumors for fans to mull. Among the stories making a splash recently include Jaycee Horn's defiance, the Panthers adding two surprising names off the waiver wire, Austin Corbett's frustration, and Bryce Young's expected promotion.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers add two off the waiver wire
With the injury news regarding Jaycee Horn sending the fanbase into panic, the Carolina Panthers added two new names from the waiver wire on Thursday. However, this was not to strengthen the secondary or pass-rush - two areas that are in desperate need of reinforcements.
Defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and running back Tiyon Evans were the two names in question, who were waived by the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams respectively. Whether they can make the roster or not remains to be seen, but it's a sign that general manager Scott Fitterer won't hesitate to strike if the right opportunities come along.
And any increase in competition is only going to be a good thing heading into the suffocating humidity of Spartanburg.