Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, Bryce Young and game day
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as their Week 1 opener against the Atlanta Falcons finally arrives?
We have arrived. After a long, dramatic offseason for the Carolina Panthers that came with plenty of twists and turns attached, it's time for Frank Reich's men to begin their pursuit of progression at the Atlanta Falcons this afternoon for a highly-anticipated Week 1 opener.
It promises to be one not to miss, that's for sure. Until then, the stories causing conversation include conflicting reports on Brian Burns with no new contract agreed upon, Bryce Young on taking in the moment ahead of his regular-season debut, Jonathan Mingo's fantasy value, and Carolina heading to Atlanta with underdog status.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers game day odds for Week 1
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs at the Falcons in Week 1.
- Carolina +3.5: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Atlanta -3.5: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to wager the Panthers on FanDuel's money can do so at +154 (bet $100 to win $154). The Falcons are slightly favored on home soil at -184 (bet $184 to win $100), with the over/under set at 39.5 points.
- Over 39.5 points: -115
- Under 39.5 points: -105
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.