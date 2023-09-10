Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, Bryce Young and game day
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo's fantasy stock
There are many unknowns within the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room heading into the campaign. Not having D.J. Moore to call upon was a necessary evil in the hope of solving their long-running riddle under center, but his absence provides an opportunity for others to shine with more involvement.
Jonathan Mingo was selected in the second round and could play a big role right out of the gate. Carolina is without D.J. Chark for their regular season opener at the Atlanta Falcons, Adam Thielen is listed as questionable, and there's just no telling what Terrace Marshall Jr. could look like after missing weeks thanks to a back issue.
The former Ole Miss stud has the physical profile needed to make a name for himself. Something that makes him an intriguing fantasy football option according to Andre Castillo from Sportskeeda.
"Being part of a rebuilding team gives him plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents, and that is what a rookie like [Jonathan] Mingo needs. With Pro Bowl-caliber veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark beside him, he has excellent chances to improve his stock. Thielen and Chark combined for over 1,200 receiving yards last season as secondary/tertiary option for their respective teams, and that trend is expected to continue as they get their rookie teammate acclimatized to the pros. The Panthers under Bryce Young are a dynamic unit with plenty of offensive options, and his fellow rookie can be expected to play a crucial role in this gradual turnaround for the two-time Super Bowl finalists."- Andre Castillo, Sportskeeda
Mingo and Young developed a nice rapport during the offseason. Hopefully, this is a trend that can continue throughout 2023 and way beyond that.