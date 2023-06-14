Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, Donte Jackson and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after an eventful first day of the team's mandatory minicamp?
The Carolina Panthers participated in a successful first day of the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Two more practices are scheduled before everyone goes their separate ways for summer break, which signals the end of one of the more eventful pre-training camp periods in franchise history.
Among the stories causing conversation recently include Jonathan Mingo signing his rookie deal, Brian Burns wanting to be paid, Frank Reich not being concerned about Bryce Young, and Donte Jackson's injury status.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers sign Jonathan Mingo
There is only one member of the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft class left to be signed after Jonathan Mingo penned his rookie deal on Tuesday. The wide receiver is set to play a role right out of the gate as those in power aim to fill the void left by D.J. Moore, so it's nice to see this matter come to a successful resolution well ahead of time.
Mingo was a preference of both Bryce Young and former Panthers wideout Steve Smith Sr. before the draft. His physical profile is in keeping with similar Ole Miss receivers that have gone on to enjoy NFL success, which is something Carolina is banking on with a coaching staff that looks far superior to the previous regime already.
The Panthers still need to get their No. 1 pick signed on the dotted line. But there doesn't appear to be any great urgency given Young is not missing any team practices during a critical early transition phase.