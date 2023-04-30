Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, UDFAs and Frank Reich
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team brought an end to their 2023 NFL Draft commitments?
It's been a whirlwind few days that will live long in the memory of every Carolina Panthers fan. The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the history books, which provided an injection of hope that something special could be brewing under Frank Reich and new quarterback Bryce Young, who became their No. 1 overall selection as expected.
Among the topics causing conversation recently include Brian Burns' upcoming extension, Jonathan Mingo's determined intent, some intriguing undrafted free-agent signings, and Frank Reich turning the page.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers will work out Brian Burns' extension
Scott Fitterer stated earlier this offseason that when the team's draft commitments conclude, one of their biggest remaining priorities will be to work out a bumper new contract extension with Brian Burns. The defensive end is an integral part of the Carolina Panthers' plans long-term and after another standout campaign in 2022, this is going to be a significant sum.
The general manager seemed pretty confident everything would work out in the not-too-distant future when speaking to the media recently. Hopefully, complications will be kept to a minimum and the former first-round pick out of Florida State can continue evolving into one of the NFL's most prolific pass-rushers.