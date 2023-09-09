Panthers News: Brian Burns, Miles Sanders, injury report and Luke Kuechly
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just one day remaining until their 2023 regular season opener at the Atlanta Falcons?
Despite the obvious distraction, excitement is growing as the Carolina Panthers get set to visit the Atlanta Falcons to finally begin their 2023 campaign. Getting off to a good start is crucial because there's just no telling what unrest might emerge among the fanbase if Frank Reich's men begin the season 0-2 against NFC South divisional opponents.
That's the worst-case scenario in no uncertain terms. Until then, among the stories causing debate include Luke Kuechly's expanded role, Carolina's injury concerns, Miles Sanders' deployment, and Brian Burns' unhappiness continues to grow.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers final Week 1 injury report
There were some concerns throughout the week regarding injuries heading into their regular-season opener at the Atlanta Falcons. This bears more significance in the wide receiver room, which is the last thing the Carolina Panthers need given they traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.
D.J. Chark will miss the game with a hamstring issue, which could mean Ihmir Smith-Marsette gets more reps as a deep threat following his recent trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. Adam Thielen is listed as questionable with an ankle issue, but there is hope that the veteran can suit up and provide quarterback Bryce Young with a useful outlet in crucial situations.
Besides that, it's all systems go. That means Terrace Marshall Jr. is ready to rock after dealing with a back issue throughout the summer and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams will also participate after suffering an illness this week.