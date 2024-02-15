Panthers news: Brian Burns, Steve Wilks, Frankie Luvu and Cam Newton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu linked with Eagles
There are many pressing priorities for Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan this offseason. Acquiring better options across the board with the resources available should be right at the top. Keeping some established figures around is another.
While Brian Burns' contract situation is generating the most attention, Frankie Luvu's pending free agency is also something the Panthers need to resolve effectively. The linebacker's emergence into an integral part of the team's defensive strategy almost guarantees a new deal will be offered. Whether Brandt Tilis can come up with the financial package needed is another matter.
A queue of suitors will be waiting if Luvu hits the open market. Aaron Schatz from ESPN tipped the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential landing spot if the Panthers cannot work something out with the former Washington State standout.
"The Eagles will finally spend some money at the linebacker position by offering a big contract to Panthers free agent Frankie Luvu. He can play off the ball or off the edge, giving flexibility to whoever is calling the defensive plays in Philadelphia next season."- Aaron Schatz, ESPN
Luvu is one of the few dogs already on the roster that Dan Morgan is looking for. It won't be cheap, but it's about time Carolina started keeping their best players around rather than allowing them to thrive elsewhere.