Panthers News: Brian Burns, Thomas Brown, Stephen Sullivan and James Campen
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as excitement builds for this weekend's home clash with the Green Bay Packers?
For once this season, there is a sense of optimism once again where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. It might be small, but Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons highlighted the level of commitment remaining across the board. Something that cannot be said of every team around the NFL currently.
There is no more time for Carolina to bask in a rare win with the Green Bay Packers on the immediate horizon. Until then, the stories causing debate include Stephen Sullivan's mindset, Thomas Brown's explanation, James Campen coming in for praise, and Brian Burns' decreasing sack numbers.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OC Thomas Brown's explanation
Much has been made about Thomas Brown's play-calling. Specifically, adopting shotgun packages in short-yardage situations. These methods have not reaped the necessary rewards more often than not.
When asked about his thought process behind so many shotgun calls instead of going with Bryce Young under center by Vashti Hurt of Carolina Blitz, Brown offered this response:
Brown believes he's doing the right thing, even if the lack of execution isn't there. But this is the exact reason why the Carolina Panthers should adjust accordingly. Otherwise, those in power are simply forcing the issue, which isn't a recipe for success.
The Green Bay Packers' defense is vulnerable, especially against the pass. This represents a huge opportunity for Brown to silence some doubters.