Panthers News: Brian Burns, Thomas Brown, Stephen Sullivan and James Campen
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers TE Stephen Sullivan's mindset
There haven't been many bright spots to provide optimism in 2023. It's been a constant stream of bad performances and underachievement. Something that played a leading role in head coach Frank Reich's firing and will lead to more landmark changes once the campaign concludes.
Stephen Sullivan's seen a lot throughout his time with the Carolina Panthers. He arrived as an undrafted free agent in 2020. While the tight end hasn't seen much playing time, there have been signs of promise when targets arrive this season.
Many fans are calling for Sullivan to get more involvement over their remaining three games. The player is adopting a backs-against-the-wall mindset and wants his teammates to come together in pursuit of a common goal based on comments via the team's website.
"I think, right now, we've got to continue to keep playing for each other and stick together and just try to finish this thing out. Nobody expected this season to go the way it has gone. But, at the end of the day, we've got to continue coming to work, try to get better and keep working for each other and finish the season strong."- Stephen Sullivan via Panthers.com
The next three weeks are important for Sullivan from a personal perspective. How he performs could have lingering implications on his future with the Panthers or if any interest arrives in free agency.
High stakes, indeed.