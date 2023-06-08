Panthers News: Brian Burns, Tommy Tremble, Bradley Bozeman and Danielle Hunter
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as one of the team's premier players makes a big change ahead of the upcoming 2023 season?
With the Carolina Panthers gearing up for the team's important mandatory minicamp next week, news and speculation continue to surround the franchise. This is nothing uncommon when one considers how much drama has enveloped the organization throughout an extremely busy offseason that's left the infrastructure almost unrecognizable in comparison to the previous inept regime.
Among the stories generating waves recently include Bradley Bozeman's ranking among other NFL centers, Tommy Tremble's hope for the future, Brian Burns embarking on a landmark change, and a potential trade for pass-rusher Danielle Hunter touted.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers C Bradley Bozeman ranked
The impact made by Bradley Bozeman during his first season with the Carolina Panthers was extraordinary. He thrived when finally installed into the starting lineup, became an assured presence within the locker room, and immersed himself as a leading community contributor for good measure.
Bozeman is a fan favorite and was thoroughly deserving of the new three-year deal he received from the Panthers this spring. But a recent preseason NFL center rankings from Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus dropped the former Alabama star three spots to No. 17 on his list.
"[Bradley] Bozeman had a career year with the Ravens in 2021, earning a 73.6 PFF grade that saw him end the year as the 10th highest-graded player at the position. He didn’t reach those heights in 2022 with the Panthers, but he now has four consecutive seasons with a 63.0-plus PFF grade. He’s an average center in today’s NFL, and that’s quite OK."- Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
To say Bozeman's production has been average, in all honesty, is harsh. There might be more accomplished players with higher profiles, but his importance to the Panthers cannot be understated moving forward.