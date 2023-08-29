Panthers News: Brian Burns, Tommy Tremble, Yetur Gross-Matos and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as those in power get set to make their initial 53-man roster official today?
This is one of the more difficult days around the NFL as final roster cuts are due by today's 4 p.m. deadline. The Carolina Panthers were relatively quiet after releasing 11 players to kick off the process, so it promises to be a dramatic few hours ahead before general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff start examining the waiver wire.
Before then, among the stories causing debate include Bryce Young's poise coming in for praise, Brian Burns' contract extension, Tommy Tremble's precarious situation, and trading Yetur Gross-Matos touted.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Brian Burns' camp reluctant to start Carolina Panthers talks
We are moving closer towards Week 1 and Brian Burns has yet to receive a bumper new deal from the Carolina Panthers. While there's no need to panic despite the premier pass-rusher heading into the final year of his contract, it's a situation worth monitoring until something is confirmed one way or another.
Burns' importance to the franchise cannot be overstated. This is a phenomenal talent and emerging leader within the locker room, so getting him tied down long-term remains of critical importance.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers want to open dialogue with Burns' representatives. However, they are apparently reluctant until Nick Bosa's market-resetting extension with the San Francisco 49ers becomes official.
"Brian Burns is another negotiation that’s been quiet. My understanding is the Panthers have made an effort to spark talks, but Burns’s camp has been patient and reluctant to show its cards. It’d be understandable, and even logical, if the Carolina edge rusher—who’s had a great summer for new coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero—is waiting to see what [Nick] Bosa gets in San Francisco."- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Bosa is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and is currently holding out until he gets paid. Once this situation gets resolved, expect things to heat up between Burns and the Panthers.
Until then, we wait.