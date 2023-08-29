Panthers News: Brian Burns, Tommy Tremble, Yetur Gross-Matos and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers TE Tommy Tremble on thin ice?
There are some tough choices awaiting the Carolina Panthers in the coming hours. Discussions have probably been heated between those in power within the organization regarding who should go through and which players should be cut, but it won't be much longer before their initial 53-man roster is revealed.
One would be shocked if the Panthers weren't extremely active on the waiver wire looking at certain position groups. There are some lingering depth issues that must be addressed, so it'll be interesting to see how things shake out as the week progresses.
The Panthers might make a surprise cut or two that most fans aren't expecting. When discussing this issue, Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated named tight end Tommy Tremble as one potential candidate for the chopping block.
"[Tommy] Tremble just hasn't developed as a pass catcher to this point and it doesn't appear he's on the verge of breaking through. Hayden Hurst and Ian Thomas are clearly one, two, so maybe the Panthers consider scanning the waiver wire or the free agent market and look to move on from Tremble."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
This would be shocking to many. The former third-round selection has some nice athletic intangibles, but everything hasn't clicked as yet thanks in no small part to the previous regime offering no legitimate coaching to assist his early development.
One could argue Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan have outperformed Tremble this offseason. Although it's a big call to make, cutting Tremble cannot be completely dismissed.