Panthers News: Brian Burns, Tommy Tremble, Yetur Gross-Matos and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's poise
One problem the Carolina Panthers don't have that's been rife in recent years is the quarterback spot. Bryce Young looked every bit the franchise presence at the position during his limited time on the field during preseason, which only raises excitement further heading into his first competitive outing at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Young sees the field better than most rookie quarterbacks. His ability to process information and quickly go through progressions is nothing short of exceptional - something that was on full display during Carolina's final preseason engagement against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium.
The poise with which Young delivers the football on deep crossing routes came in for praise from David Carr during an appearance on NFL Total Access. This is one of the hardest throws to navigate, but the signal-caller turned analyst commended the former Alabama standout via USA Today Sports for his composure in the face of chaos.
"These deep crossing routes—they’re not easy. You gotta layer that ball a little bit. The ability to step up in the pocket—a lot of young guys are not sure what they see. They kinda bail out to their throwing arm side. I don’t necessarily see him do that a lot."- David Carr via USA Today Sports
Young has been a big hit since the Panthers took him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But others around the Heisman Trophy winner must step up their respective performance levels for immediate success.