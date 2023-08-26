3 critical observations from Bryce Young's preseason performance vs. Lions
Bryce Young turned in another stylish performance against the Detroit Lions.
By Dean Jones
What were some critical observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's preseason performance against the Detroit Lions?
The Carolina Panthers might not have come away with a morale-boosting win over the Detroit Lions to finish their preseason engagements, but quarterback Bryce Young's performance was an undoubted positive. There is some genuine momentum building around the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, who has all the makings of a franchise player at the position based on his limited sample size throughout warmups.
Carolina gave Young two series' experience versus the Lions, which is in keeping with what we've seen throughout the Panthers' three preseason contests. The consistency is right where it needs to be and in terms of execution, Friday's game saw far more efficiency attached.
This whets the appetite further about what Young might be able to accomplish heading into Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. He'll play from the outset and the offensive scheme will finally open up, so hopes couldn't be much higher with preseason commitments mercifully at an end.
With this in mind, here are three critical observations from Young's performance against the Lions at Bank of America Stadium.
Bryce Young was polished
Bryce Young looks like a guy that's been part of an NFL roster for years. Everything about the way he conducts himself and goes about his business on the field screams seasoned veteran rather than rookie, which was evident once again versus the Detroit Lions to end his preseason on a high.
Young is so polished on tape, that it's hard to pick any real flaws besides durability and elite-level arm strength. The way he effortlessly goes through progressions and manipulates the pocket are sights to behold, so the Carolina Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge they made the right call from atop the draft.