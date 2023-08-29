Panthers News: Brian Burns, Tommy Tremble, Yetur Gross-Matos and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Could the Carolina Panthers trade Yetur Gross-Matos?
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers could spring a surprise or two before their initial 53-man roster is confirmed this afternoon. General manager Scott Fitterer is renowned for his wheeling and dealing, so expect the unexpected as always given the front office figure's aggressive approach.
Trades in or out cannot be dismissed. Matt Corral looks like a primary candidate if the Panthers don't end up taking three quarterbacks on their roster, but others could also be on the trade block if the price is right.
On this subject, Enzo Flojo from Clutch Points touted a potential trade for edge defender Yetur Gross-Matos as one move the Panthers should contemplate. Something the writer believes can benefit the player and the organization.
"Recent developments within the Panthers organization have also cast uncertainty on his future with the team. This uncertainty was magnified when the Panthers made the strategic move of signing veteran edge-rusher Justin Houston. Considering these factors, a strategic trade involving Yetur Gross-Matos becomes plausible. Should the team manage to secure a late-round draft pick or a seasoned player in exchange for the Penn State standout, it could present more immediate value. This prospective trade could not only provide Gross-Matos with an opportunity to explore new horizons. It would also enable the Panthers to optimize their resources and align their roster more effectively with their evolving defensive strategy."- Enzo Flojo, Clutch Points
Gross-Matos is heading into the final year of his deal and hasn't shown enough yet to warrant an extension. But will depend on whether the Panthers feel like a Day 3 pick is worth more than having a rotational piece with starting experience.