Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Andy Dalton and Robert Rochell
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the page officially turns to Week 3's tough test at the Seattle Seahawks?
Some sections of the fanbase are already losing hope after so much optimism throughout the 2023 season. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 and staring some significant injury concerns in the face, which isn't exactly ideal before their trip west to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Until then, the stories causing conversation include Adam Thielen's on Carolina's offensive struggles, Pete Carroll lauding Bryce Young, the Panthers add to their cornerback options, and Frank Reich's clear message for veteran backup Andy Dalton ahead of his first potential start of 2023.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers sign CB Robert Rochell
After losing Jaycee Horn to a serious hamstring injury and watching another inconsistent display from the secondary overall on Monday Night Football, the Carolina Panthers made yet another transaction in the hope it can improve matters. And again, it's someone already familiar with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's demands.
The Panthers signed Robert Rochell to their practice squad - a former fourth-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams who gained a Super Bowl ring during his first professional season in 2021. He lasted two seasons in California - working under Evero - and the defensive back recently spent time on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.
This might provide some useful intel heading into Week 3's game in Seattle. But whether Rochell can pick things up quickly enough to get activated for a pivotal early-season clash remains to be seen.