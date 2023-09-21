Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Andy Dalton and Robert Rochell
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young lauded
There is newfound concern that quarterback Bryce Young might not suit up in Week 3 at the Seattle Seahawks. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle concern suffered on Monday Night Football, with head coach Frank Reich offering very little in the way of clarity regarding the signal-caller's status.
This is something to watch as the week progresses. The Seattle Seahawks will prepare as if Young will man the plate at Lumen Field, with head coach Pete Carroll expecting big things from the former Alabama star long-term based on his comments via The Spun.
"He’s the best player in America. He’s got great instincts and savvy and playmaking and confidence and all of that stuff or they wouldn’t have done it. I expect him to be terrific. If he’s the guy out there playing, then we expect him to be able to do a lot of stuff. He’s a very natural athlete, a really gifted athlete so he can move really well and create stuff. Those guys always cause problems."- Pete Carroll via The Spun
Carroll's confidence is something that was shared by Carolina's influential front-office figures during their own pre-draft evaluations. It hasn't been a bed of roses for Young over the first two games, but mitigating factors are in play and confidence remains high this was the right call for the Panthers to make.
Whether he'll be on the field this weekend is another matter.