3 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Saints in Week 2
How did the No. 1 pick fare on Monday Night Football?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2?
After a less-than-stellar outing to begin his NFL journey, all eyes were on Bryce Young with the national spotlight glaring on Monday Night Football. And once again, a lackluster offensive display resulted in the Carolina Panthers going down for the second straight week.
This was not all on Young - far from it, actually. But it's clear things aren't quite clicking for one reason or another heading into a tricky-looking trip to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Young will be the first to admit that things need to get better. There are some wild takes going around social media currently, with perspective a non-existent word among large sections of the fanbase that cannot see any legitimate growth from the previous regime.
With this in mind, here are three major observations from Young's performance versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
Bryce Young's hesitancy
There is no getting around it, Bryce Young looks like a quarterback low in confidence right now. That might not be from a personal perspective, but the signal-caller is clearly having difficulty in trusting his wide receivers to be at the correct spot with enough separation.
This is leading to some hesitancy in terms of getting rid of the football. Young's processing remains fluid, but there are only so many times he can go back and forth before a defender or two descends.
Being hesitant isn't down to mechanical issues or happy feet we've seen with Carolina Panthers quarterbacks in recent years. This centers more on the faith - or lack thereof - he's got in his primary pass-catchers.
It's that simple, really.