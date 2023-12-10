Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, elevations and Week 14
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Adam Thielen's involvement
Adam Thielen's production has tailed off slightly after an outstanding first half of 2023. This is thanks in no small part to the veteran wide receiver becoming the focus of opposing coverage schemes with almost no consistency emerging elsewhere.
Chris Tabor spoke about this topic during his latest media availability. While he acknowledged the extra attention coming Thielen's way isn't ideal via the team's website, the interim head coach highlighted it's providing more opportunities for others to shine.
"Well, I think that has a lot to do with it. He's obviously a really good football player. He's having a heck of a year. People know where he's at, and, and I think what you see now is, is other guys need to continue to step up, you know, [Jonathan] Mingo making some plays. [D.J.] Chark made a nice play last week. So, those guys should be excited for their opportunity if the ball comes their way because of what's going on with Adam."- Chris Tabor via Panthers.com
The Carolina Panthers have a tough task on their hands versus a decent New Orleans Saints pass defense. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown needs to find ways to scheme Thielen open so his consistent pass-catching ability becomes a security blanket for rookie quarterback Bryce Young in a typically hostile environment.