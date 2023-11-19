Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Ian Thomas and Week 11
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's vote of confidence
Bryce Young's talent is being wasted by the Carolina Panthers throughout his rookie season. The scheme and personnel around the quarterback aren't up to the required standard, which is impacting his confidence and leading to some bad developing habits that must be eradicated as a matter of extreme urgency.
Seeing No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud become among the leading NFL MVP contenders with the Houston Texans is only frustrating fans further. But Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gave Young a vote of confidence leading into this afternoon's game via Sports Illustrated, highlighting how impressed he was with the signal-caller during their encounters.
"Really liked him. I had a chance to visit with him at the Alabama workout two years ago after his junior year. You could see just the intelligence. I thought it was really cool to throw for his teammates during the Pro Day. But as a player, very instinctive, excellent touch. I think his ball placement and anticipation is top notch. Definitely liked him coming out. He's not the biggest person. Just like anything, your preference on what you're looking for at the quarterback position. Everybody has difference of opinions."- Mike McCarthy via Sports Illustrated
This matchup doesn't look especially great for Young. The Cowboys' defense is opportunistic and capitalizes on weakness with ruthless efficiency - so anything positive the former Alabama star can get from this one would be a bonus.