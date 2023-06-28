Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Ikem Ekwonu and Andy Dalton
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton accepts Carolina Panthers role
It didn't take long for Bryce Young to unseat Andy Dalton atop the Carolina Panthers quarterback depth chart. This was always going to occur at some stage, but the one-time Alabama star left the biggest impression imaginable throughout early offseason workouts that ensured things went perhaps quicker than some expected.
Dalton knew the mission before he signed his two-year deal in Carolina. He was brought in to provide a stable veteran presence to a quarterback room lacking experience, which also included being ready to step onto the field and giving Young a strong mentor to lean on during his crucial transition.
When speaking about his role recently, Dalton said via Mac Engel from the Star-Telegram that he doesn't believe there are 32 quarterbacks better. However, the former second-round pick also accepts the newfound role with his playing career winding down.
"I view myself as a starter in this league; I don’t think there are 32 guys better than me. But this is the situation I am in, and I understand that. As soon as I don’t think I’m one of the best 32, or a little lower, I’ll be watching football on TV. I am in a really, really good situation here; (head coach) Frank Reich played til he was 38. He was a career backup. He understands the continuity you want in a (quarterback) room. (Panthers quarterbacks coach) Josh McCown played until he was 40. Josh was my friend for the last 10 years, and now he’s my coach."- Andy Dalton via Star-Telegram
This is the right mentality for Dalton to have. He might not play often in a competitive environment if Young reaches some lofty targets, but that does not detract from the pivotal role he'll play behind the scenes.