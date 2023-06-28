Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Ikem Ekwonu and Andy Dalton
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen set to regress?
Adam Thielen looks like the sort of wide receiver that can become a tremendous asset to the Carolina Panthers. The surprising free-agent arrival remains a high-class performer and one of the league's best route-runners, with his leadership coming across in a big way during Episode 2 of The Blueprint.
This is going to be pivotal to a relatively inexperienced group with a lot to prove. Thielen's experience and ability to get open quickly will also become a supreme security blanket for Bryce Young to call upon during his early transition.
Just what this means for Thielen's numbers remains to be seen. But according to Fantasy Pros, not having an elite outside presence such as Justin Jefferson taking up attention could see a significant drop in numbers.
"The Carolina Panthers added this pair of veteran receiving options to assist their number one overall pick Bryce Young with reliable outlets in the passing game. Adam Thielen continued to produce despite a noticeable decline in skill. Thielen scored six touchdowns last season with the Minnesota Vikings and caught 70 passes on 107 targets for 716 yards. The veteran wideout will not have the best receiver in the NFL (Justin Jefferson) opposite him in Carolina, so look for those numbers to take a massive dip."- Fantasy Pros staff
The Panthers might not have Jefferson, more's the pity. However, they have enough pass-catchers to cause problems within a scheme mixing tradition with progressive under Frank Reich and Thomas Brown.
Thielen will get his fair share of looks as Young gets the football out quickly more often than not. In terms of fantasy football value, he's worth a mid-round flier at worst.