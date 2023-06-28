Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Ikem Ekwonu and Andy Dalton
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's jump to Carolina Panthers QB1 approved
As previously stated, Bryce Young's smooth integration into the Carolina Panthers throughout early workouts only whets the appetite further about what he might be able to bring in the short and long term. There is a flawless demeanor matched by ruthless instinct that's immediately got players onside and gives coaches the freedom to expand scheme creativity for good measure.
Young's surge to No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart came quicker than many expected. But according to Colin Cowherd from FOX via USA Today Sports, his previous experience and being on a team that isn't expected to contend in 2023 made this an absolute no-brainer.
"Frank Reich is an offensive coach, he gets it, he played it, he’s not tone deaf to it. Just give the guy (Bryce Young) all of the snaps and go. You’re not a Super Bowl team so it doesn’t matter. … For years and years, I believed the young guy should sit, but the world has changed. Bryce Young was a three-year starter in high school at a legendary Southern California program that feels like a college program. … Then he goes to Alabama and starts two years for Nick Saban, he’s ready to play."- Colin Cowherd via USA Today Sports
Cowherd is absolutely right about Young being ready. He's been groomed for this role from a very early age and has the poise to make the most out of what looks to be an outstanding opportunity.
The Panthers knew the risks involved and were happy enough to pull the trigger on Young. Getting as many first-team reps throughout their upcoming training camp is only going to help - especially when the New York Jets visit Wofford College in Spartanburg.