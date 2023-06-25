Bryce Young placing trust in Carolina Panthers amid obvious concerns
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is placing his trust in the Carolina Panthers amid ongoing concerns about the quarterback's durability and whether it can handle a full 17-game schedule.
Everyone knows the talent Bryce Young has at his disposal. He is one of the more clinical quarterbacks to emerge from the college ranks in recent memory, boasting the sort of poise, intelligence, and assassin-like qualities that could transition smoothly to the professional ranks.
This is something the Carolina Panthers identified when they traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young was the guy when a deal with the Chicago Bears was struck and despite strenuous pre-draft assessments, did nothing to change their mind.
Young's seamless integration into the Panthers throughout early offseason workouts only whets the appetite further about what could be achieved from the moment he steps onto the field as a rookie. And yet, some continue to focus on the issue that became a primary topic for discussion throughout what became a tiresome evaluation stage.
Carolina Panthers have a plan in place for Bryce Young
It should come as no surprise to anyone that Young is undersized for the position. At around 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, many are questioning whether or not this sort of frame can cope with the rigors of a full 17-game schedule with NFL-built defensive linemen looking to take him out of the equation constantly.
These doubts are nothing new for Young and something the Panthers were comfortable with. Frank Reich and his staff have a clear plan in place, which might also consist of the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama bulking up to restrict the impact of some potentially brutal hits.
When asked about what Young has in store away from the facility before the time for Carolina's training camp arrives, the signal-caller proclaimed his unrivaled trust in the team's strength and conditioning staff via USA Today Sports, leaving everything to them. He's also willing to do whatever the experts deem necessary.
"For me, I trust the strength and conditioning staff here. We have an amazing strength staff that I’ve had the pleasure to work with and will continue to work with throughout the offseason. They do a great job here with not just me, but everybody on the team. So, they’re sending out plans, they’re sending out workouts and they have a plan for me just like they have a plan for everyone. I’m gonna follow their direction. I haven’t looked at it yet. So, whatever they have, I guess we’ll see."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
A sturdier frame would help and is more in keeping with typical NFL accomplishments under center. But the offensive scheme and protection in front of Young are far more important to the Panthers next season and beyond.
After all, even the biggest quarterbacks are one hit away from lengthy spells on the sidelines.
Young has composure, the ability to maneuver effortlessly, and also gets the football out quickly. This should ensure that risks are kept to a minimum, although it wouldn't hurt to add a few extra pounds of muscle mass when the inevitable hits arrive.
Carolina made a substantial investment in Young in the hope he can become their franchise quarterback and worthy heir to Cam Newton's throne. And fans can relax safe in the knowledge they have the best possible people devising targets and body objectives to make this gamble pay off in the biggest possible way.