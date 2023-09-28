Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Sam Franklin and Cam Newton
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as excitement continues to build ahead of their must-win Week 4 clash against the Minnesota Vikings?
After so much misery surrounding the Carolina Panthers in recent weeks, there was a shining light that emerged on Wednesday. Something that could bolster their chances of finally picking up a victory against the Minnesota Vikings, who are winless themselves but have been far more competitive than Frank Rech's men in the face of better opposition.
It promises to be a high-stakes encounter with lots on the line. Until then, among the stories generating column inches include Bryce Young's prognosis, Adam Thielen's weird feelings, Sam Franklin Jr.'s mindset ahead of more involvement, and Cam Newton's frank assessment of the Panthers' current state.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young gets major boost
All eyes were on Wednesday's practice to see if quarterback Bryce Young would take the field. So there were joyous scenes among the fanbase on social media when the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft looked like there were no restrictions whatsoever after sitting out in Week 3.
Frank Reich's already stated that Young will immediately go back under center for the Carolina Panthers despite Andy Dalton's impressive performance at the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday's game also looks like one where the Alabama product could do some damage considering how much the Minnesota Vikings are struggling from a defensive standpoint through three games.
This is a positive step in the right direction for Young. If he's come through the session unscathed and is a full participant later today, then one would assume it's all systems go in Week 4.