Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Sam Franklin and Cam Newton
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen's weird week
With the Minnesota Vikings coming to town in Week 4, it represents an immediate reunion between wide receiver Adam Thielen and his former employers. The veteran Pro Bowler enjoyed a standout stint with the organization after emerging from undrafted free-agent obscurity, but he was cut loose this offseason as those in power went younger at the position with first-round pick Jordan Addison.
This has already been a weird week for Thielen by his own admission. He's a Vikings fan and hails from the area, but this is all about getting the Carolina Panthers in the win column for the first time in 2023 based on his comments via the team's website.
"It's obviously tough leaving a place that you put so much into that you gave everything you got for and, you know, maybe didn't end exactly the way that everybody thought it would. So there were some tough points of that, but to be here in this organization and this locker room, I'm so thankful. I didn't know where I was going to land, and I'm just kind of trusting in the process, and I'm very thankful to be here. This hasn't been the start we want to have, but, there is no panic and, I still have so much faith and trust, and love for this organization and the people we have here. I've got to prove who I can be as a teammate, who I can be as a player, how I can help this team win and same thing on game day. So it's really held me accountable, and it's exciting to me to see where this can go."- Adam Thielen via Panthers.com
Thielen is experienced enough to keep it strictly business when the time comes. It'll be emotional for the wideout when he sees familiar faces, but the Panthers need him firing on all cylinders with others in the passing attack failing to create the separation needed.