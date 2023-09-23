Panthers News: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Tarik Cohen
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just one day remaining until their Week 3 showdown at the Seattle Seahawks?
Pessimism has once again enveloped the Carolina Panthers fanbase just a fortnight into the 2023 season. Two straight defeats against divisional opposition and a number of injuries to key individuals sapped any hope the team's long-suffering support had of legitimate progression - although there is still a lot of football left to play.
The Panthers have to pick themselves off the canvas, starting this weekend at the Seattle Seahawks. Until then, the stories causing debate include Bryce Young's prognosis, how things could alter with Andy Dalton under center, Kamu Grugier-Hill's opportunity, and Tarik Cohen's hope for inclusion.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Tarik Cohen hoping for Carolina Panthers' inclusion
With a lack of genuine explosiveness on offense over the opening two games, it might not be much longer before the Carolina Panthers throw Tarik Cohen in at the deep end. The running back/kick returner hasn't played for a number of years competitively thanks to a serious injury, but he looks ready to rock when called upon after a successful workout with the team.
It might take Cohen a little while to get himself back into true football conditioning. But the player is eagerly awaiting an opportunity to silence his doubters and add another layer to his fascinating comeback story based on comments via David Newton of ESPN.
"I feel like a car that’s been in the garage, a Ferrari that hasn’t been driven in a long time. [I want] to prove that I’m not a washed-up guy, that injuries didn’t get the best of me. That I’m a warrior."- Tarik Cohen via ESPN
With the Panthers' rushing attack struggling over the first two weeks and little coming from the return game, the Panthers should give Cohen a shot when the time is right. And who knows, it could provide the spark Frank Reich's offense desperately needs.