Panthers News: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Tarik Cohen
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Change of plans with Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton?
Injuries happen in the NFL. One only has to look around the league currently to see that, which is exactly why the Carolina Panthers identified veteran quarterback Andy Dalton as a player of interest in free agency.
Everyone knew the Panthers were going to draft a quarterback. What Dalton provides is a stable mentor and now, a dependable backup who'll slot in at a moment's notice and hopefully provide the production needed to secure success at the Seattle Seahawks.
When asked about Dalton and how things could look, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated via Pro Football Talk that he expects some elements of Carolina's offense to be different. The experienced figure is also keen for his team not to take the former second-round selection lightly.
"We’ve seen him and knew him well. [We] respect him, [and] all that for all of the obvious reasons. It changed maybe somewhat, they were going to get more of a runner out of the young guy, playing out there. This will be a little bit different in that regard, but I’m sure they’re going to [have] the same offense. They’ve got a great style and scheme that they’re doing and I’m sure that they wouldn’t leave that."- Pete Carroll via Pro Football Talk
Dalton's been around long enough to step in and lead from the front. Whether that's enough to get the Panthers' anemic offense clocking is another matter.