Panthers News: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Thomas Brown and 2024 draft needs
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after yet another potentially damaging blow on the injury front before Week 3?
Just another normal Thursday in Carolina Panthers land. It looked for a long time as if no real drama would occur, but the team had other ideas after releasing their injury report and laying out a concerning prognosis surrounding one of the franchise's foundational pieces.
This only raises concerns further before Week 3. Until then, the stories generating column inches include Bryce Young's status in severe doubt, Andy Dalton ready for his moment, Thomas Brown on wide receiver separation, and early 2024 draft needs and prospects discussed.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers unlikely to have Bryce Young in Week 3
After missing the second straight day of practice with an ankle complication, there were growing concerns among the fanbase surrounding quarterback Bryce Young. And unless something dramatic happens in the next few hours, the Carolina Panthers will be without his services in Week 3 at the Seattle Seahawks.
The team released a statement confirming that Young was unlikely to play. This comes with just two games of regular season NFL action under his belt and is the latest in a long line of growing health problems the Panthers are having to deal with currently.
If Young doesn't suit up as expected, the Panthers will be relying on veteran Andy Dalton to kick-start their season. But with Jaycee Horn, Shaq Thompson, Brady Christensen, and Austin Corbett also on the shelf, the former Alabama star's absence represents a worst-case scenario situation for a team that's endured some horrific luck to begin the campaign.