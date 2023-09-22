Panthers News: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Thomas Brown and 2024 draft needs
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers 2024 draft needs and targets
The Carolina Panthers might not be giving the 2024 NFL Draft their full attention currently, but that hasn't stopped some from speculating which prospects could be of interest to a team with some obvious holes currently. However, those in power need to get creative given that they don't have a first-round selection to call upon after moving up to No. 1 overall for Bryce Young.
Carolina has found life difficult when it comes to finding prospects that can assist further down the draft pecking order. Many of the picks made during the Matt Rhule era are no longer around, which puts general manager Scott Fitterer firmly under the microscope regarding personnel decisions until further notice.
Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports examined the draft needs of every team that's started the campaign 0-2 for a recent feature. The writer highlighted the inept passing attack and pass protection as early areas of concern, touting these five prospects as ones Carolina should monitor closely:
- Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley
- Washington WR Jalen McMillan
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy
- Arizona OT Jordan Morgan
- Washington OT Troy Fautanu
There is a lot of football to be played and plenty of assessment ahead before the Panthers choose their latest batch of recruits from the college ranks. With six selections and no first-rounder, Fitterer might also look to recoup some capital by dealing a player or two before the deadline, too.