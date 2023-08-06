Panthers News: Bryce Young, Austin Corbett, Chuba Hubbard and DeAngelo Hall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young on Carolina Panthers offensive struggles
It's not been easy for the Carolina Panthers offense in recent days at training camp. Ejiro Evero's defense is hitting its stride and making things extremely difficult, causing havoc at the line of scrimmage and disjointing the other side of the football considerably.
Saturday's session was arguably the most dominant day yet on defense. Bryce Young had a rough session and was let down by multiple drops from his pass-catchers, which left the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft under no illusions as to the challenges ahead based on his post-practice statements via USA Today Sports.
"Yeah, a lot of stuff to clean up on tape. Defense definitely won the day today. And there’s a lot of things that I gotta do better. Us, as a unit, we have to do better. I have to do better individually, all of us. We take responsibility, we take accountability for that stuff. Obviously, a lot of stuff on tape today that we gotta go back and correct. But we have to put in perspective that there’s always gonna be negatives, there’s always gonna be positives in camp. Back and forth, we’re going up against a great defense every single day."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
This is all part of the learning curve and it's also worth remembering the Panthers are without their starting right guard currently. It's a work in progress and Young is also going through his own transition, so how they fare against the New York Jets' imposing young defense in joint practices will provide a better perspective about what this unit might accomplish in 2023.
As for the defense - it's all systems go.