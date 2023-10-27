Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Austin Corbett and Sam Mills
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumros from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers 'unmotivated' for Brian Burns trade
After rampant speculation about the Carolina Panthers potentially selling off assets before the trade deadline, nothing has become official with just a few short days remaining until the October 31 cut-off point for teams looking to make moves. This is a fluid situation that could change quickly, but it doesn't appear as if those in power are willing to engage in anything drastic.
This is a contentious issue among fans with the team winless and having some established stars looking for big money. Brian Burns' name continues to come up, but Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently added his name to the list of those who believe Carolina is reluctant to trade the edge rusher - although he didn't rule it out entirely.
"The Panthers remain unmotivated to move Brian Burns, who is again a popular name from opposing front offices. Burns, a 2019 first-round pick, has four sacks for the winless Carolina Panthers. The two sides have tried to reach a long-term extension for a couple of years, but Burns is playing on his fifth-year option with the franchise tag in play for 2024.- Jeff Howe, The Ath
But remember, the Panthers didn’t intend to trade running back Christian McCaffrey last year until the San Francisco 49ers made an aggressive offer. And the Panthers don’t have a first-round pick in 2024 because of the trade to move up to select quarterback Bryce Young. Still, Burns is still only 25 years old, has 42 career sacks and has been viewed as a franchise cornerstone. It could get interesting if a pass-rush-needy team like the Jacksonville Jaguars offers a premium package."
All signs point to the Panthers needing an astronomical offer to even contemplate trading Burns at this stage. This sort of value should not go unnoticed by his representatives when it's time to resume contract negotiations once the season concludes.