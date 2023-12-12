Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Chris Tabor and poisoned chalice
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust settles on their Week 14 road loss against the New Orleans Saints?
Morale is at an all-time low across the Carolina Panthers. Players are struggling to motivate themselves. Coaches look forlorn in the wake of Frank Reich's firing. Many fans are passed the point of caring with the team sitting at 1-12.
There are still four games to navigate before landmark changes come to light for the second straight offseason. Until then, the stories causing debate include Chris Tabor's approach, Brian Burns looking up, being tougher on Bryce Young, and Carolina's head coaching position becoming a poisoned chalice.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' resolve
It's been a rough ride for the Carolina Panthers this season. They have one win in 13 games. They are about to give up their No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears. They have plenty of tricky obstacles to overcome this season in pursuit of molding a competitive roster.
Many thought Sunday's loss against the New Orleans Saints was a new low. The Panthers rushed for more than 200 yards but managed just six points. This is completely unacceptable when one considers how well Carolina's defense played for the most part.
Brian Burns acknowledged that the Panthers had been at rock bottom for a while via The Bleacher Report. The outside linebacker's positive outlook means he's looking forward to better days ahead. Even if that might not come over their remaining four games.
"I mean, as far as rock-bottom, we've been at the bottom for a minute. The only thing you can do now is go up."- Brian Burns via The Bleacher Report
Burns has come in for increased scrutiny as the Panthers contemplate placing the franchise tag on their best pass-rusher. One could argue he's underperforming and perhaps feels let down. But he isn't alone in that regard.