Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Derrick Brown and Andy Dalton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have optimism with Bryce Young
One doesn't have to look far around the media to see the increased hope surrounding the Carolina Panthers these days. This stems from a remarkable offseason of changes across the board and landing quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's seamless transition throughout early workouts was far better than even the brightest optimist envisaged. The former Alabama star has the benefit of elite processing, flawless poise, and an understated leading-by-example mindset that's got everyone onside quickly.
This didn't go unnoticed by Kristopher Knox of The Bleacher Report, who chose Young as the primary reason why Carolina's fanbase should have optimism heading into the campaign. If everything goes well, the writer believes a postseason spot won't be far behind.
"The Panthers weren't great in 2022, but they did win seven games and make a late run at the NFC South crown. Now, Carolina has added former Alabama star and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to the mix. Young proved to be a special playmaker for the Crimson Tide and finished his college career with 8,356 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and an impressive 165.0 quarterback rating. While there are questions about Young's size (5'10", 204 lbs), he projects as an elite distributor who can get the most out of players like Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr., Hayden Hurst and Miles Sanders. If Young progresses quickly, Carolina should be in the playoff hunt this season."- Kristopher Knox, The Bleacher Report
Heavy lies the crown for Young, especially considering he has no NFL experience whatsoever. There will be some times of struggle, but the signal-caller has every trait normally associated with productive pro players under center that make an immediate impression.