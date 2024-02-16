Panthers news: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Ejiro Evero and close friends
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Dave Canales puts the final touches on his staff team heading into the offseason?
The NFL never stops. There is always something to keep fans engaged. For the Carolina Panthers and their long-suffering support, this is a time for laying the foundations for a better future under the team's new power structure of Dave Canales, Dan Morgan, and Brandt Tilis. After so much failure under recent regimes, this fresh injection of collaboration and purpose has been refreshing over the early off-season period.
While we wait for further information to be revealed, the stories causing debate include Canales turning to some close associates to round off his coaching staff, Ejiro Evero getting his perceived wish, the plan for quarterback Bryce Young, and speculation about a tag-and-trade with stud edge rusher Brian Burns.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Dave Canales rounds out Carolina Panthers' staff
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has been busy molding his staff since his appointment. This doesn't have the all-star feel fans got excited about last year when Frank Reich took charge. But most have a previous working relationship with the offensive mind that can hopefully ensure a smooth transition.
Canales rounded out his staff with five hires. Nathan Carroll - the son of legendary former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll - is Carolina's new pass game coordinator. Pat McPherson will coach the tight ends. Keli'i Kekuewa comes on board as the team's assistant offensive line coach.
Daren Bates takes on the title of special teams assistant. Scott Cooper is the Panthers' new director of coaching development. This seems to be the sort of stable structure with trusted figures Canales was looking for. Let's hope it benefits the players in the months ahead.