Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Frank Reich and Jaycee Horn
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's reflection
Bryce Young's eagerly-anticipated competitive debut didn't go according to the script. It was a difficult afternoon overall for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, who was erratic in his distribution and couldn't get any sort of momentum going despite a strong performance from the offensive line.
The Carolina Panthers weren't expecting miracles right away from Young. But with a 14.6 QBR as a result of his efforts, it's clear that things must improve dramatically when the New Orleans Saints and their outstanding defense come to Charlotte on Monday night.
When reflecting on his performance, Young stated via USA Today Sports that it wasn't good enough. He also highlighted the need to improve awareness after getting baited by Jessie Bates III twice for a pair of interceptions.
"Not good, not good enough to win. I made crucial turnovers—which, again, can’t do, especially where they happened. We didn’t score enough to win and that falls on me. That falls on my shoulders. I need to improve, I need to be better. I have to do a better job of seeing the depth. That’s stuff you gotta see in front of those, in breaking routes. Obviously, again, where the turnovers happen—that’s 100 percent, they’re on me. It’s on me to make sure I locate the safety. And, obviously, I gotta clean that up and be better moving forward."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
Things are going to get better for Young, or so we hope. However, this lackluster display raises urgency across the board as Carolina looks to avoid going 0-2 against divisional rivals to begin the campaign.