Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Justin Houston and Frank Reich
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors froma round the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of the team's last official day of training camp practice at Wofford College?
It's hard to believe the Carolina Panthers are about to embark on their last practice of training camp in the intense humidity that Spartanburg provides. With Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets on the immediate horizon, things will resemble more typical game-week situations from here on out before they take the field in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Of course, the news and rumors keep coming. Among the stories generating column inches recently include Bryce Young's ringing endorsement, Frank Reich on different looks, Brian Burns striving for perfection, and Justin Houston's influence already being felt.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers Frank Reich on joint practices
It was a hot and heavy first joint practice for the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets on Wednesday. This was the most physical portion of the occasion and it's clear mixing it up with players other than teammates brought an extra level of aggression and focus from everyone involved.
The heat at Wofford College was also extremely uncomfortable in front of a large audience. It threatened to spill over on a few occasions, but head coach Frank Reich was pleased with the different looks he received from the Jets' defense based on his comments via the team's website - something that will serve the team well ahead of preseason games and competitive action.
"That's a big deal. Because you know, our defensive front plays much differently than the Jets. The Jets are a one-gap attack front, we're a two-gap, gap-and-a-half defense team. So it's really good work for us to feel that, to get stressed on that level, and to feel the difference of schemes because we'll play both during the year."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Getting a different perspective and adjusting accordingly sure beats the mundane that can come from the latter stages of camp. And the Jets will also benefit greatly from what Ejiro Evero's dynamic defense was throwing at Aaron Rodgers.