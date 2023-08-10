Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Justin Houston and Frank Reich
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors froma round the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's glowing reference
Wednesday's practice represented the present/past meeting the future. Bryce Young and Aaron Rodgers locked horns - albeit on different fields at Wofford College - in front of one of the largest crowds ever seen in Spartanburg with more than 10,000 making the trip.
Young looked confident, completed some nice passes, and wasn't overawed by the occasion thanks to his customary poise and flawless demeanor. Something that drew praise from Rodgers, who stated via The Bleacher Report that the Panthers are in good hands.
"I like the kid a lot. We share an agent so I've known about him for a long time. I loved watching him in college. I like his demeanor, I like his movement, I like the way he throws. I trust a guy like Adam [Thielen]. Him and I have been buddies for a long time, and he raves about him. So, I think Carolina is in good hands."- Aaron Rodgers via The Bleacher Report
This is high praise indeed from the four-time NFL MVP. Rodgers also gave Young some useful advice ahead of his first year in a professional environment, which centered on taking everything in his stride and keeping the bigger picture in mind.
"It's a long journey. It feels like every little snap and practice is the end of the world if it doesn't go right. It's just not true. It's a long journey. It's about holding on to your confidence and enjoying the ride and doing the little things every day. But I think he's got a good head on his shoulders, and he'll be just fine."- Aaron Rodgers via The Bleacher Report
Young has huge respect for Rodgers and will take this information on. But he's his own man and judging by how well everything's been handled by the former Alabama stud to date, a successful future awaits.