Panthers news: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Scott Fitterer and Black Monday
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after their Week 18 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Another shutout loss for the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought the curtain down on one of the worst seasons in franchise history. It's been a complete disaster from start to finish. There is a significant amount of hard work ahead this offseason in pursuit of a more profitable future moving forward.
It's Black Monday around the league, which is always an eventful occasion that began at the stroke of midnight with the Atlanta Falcons firing head coach Arthur Smith. While we await further developments, the stories causing debate include Bryce Young's assessment, Scott Fitterer's fate, Brian Burns' omission, and what to expect from the Panthers' perspective in the coming hours.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers get set for Black Monday
The Carolina Panthers are already looking for a new head coach after firing Frank Reich. More removals could be on the way in the not-too-distant future. Something that's almost a necessity following such a dismal campaign and two wins to show for their efforts.
Of course, Scott Fitterer is the first name in the firing line on Black Monday. The general manager's roster building and delusional predictions before the campaign could lead to his dismissal. Some other front-office figures could follow. It would also be surprising if a few coaches weren't sacrificed heading into the upcoming cycle.
Things have to go well for the Panthers this offseason. It's been a constant stream of personnel failings and on-field underachievement. Anything less is organizational malpractice and casts further doubt on David Tepper's handling of team affairs.