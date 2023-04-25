Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Scott Fitterer and the No. 1 pick
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are generating conversation as we are now just two short days away from their choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The finishing line is now in sight as Thursday marks the 2023 NFL Draft's official start. Something that's been long awaited for every Carolina Panthers fan after their daring trade with the Chicago Bears to land the No. 1 overall selection.
News is hotting up where the Panthers are concerned, which isn't surprising. Among the topics up for discussion recently include Bryce Young always being the guy at No. 1, Scott Fitterer on almost losing the chance to trade up, Brian Burns' recent surgery, and a current prospect revealing what Carolina should do from atop the draft.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers reveal Brian Burns surgery
With the Carolina Panthers set to ramp up offseason activities with minicamp today (Tuesday), the team announced that stud defensive end Brian Burns recently underwent ankle surgery after continuing to feel soreness in a problem suffered before their 2022 regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints.
According to staff writer Darin Gantt, the former first-round pick out of Florida State is expected to be ready for training camp. The surgery should also have no impact on Burns' performance levels when competitive action gets here.
"Tests last week revealed a small fracture, and he had a procedure with Dr. Robert Anderson at Atrium Health Mercy to address the issue."- Darin Gantt via Panthers.com
Not exactly ideal, but getting this sorted out nice and early was the best course of action. And the procedure is unlikely to have any repercussions when it comes to the lucrative contract extension Burns is going to receive once the 2023 NFL Draft formally concludes.