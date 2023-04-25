Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Scott Fitterer and the No. 1 pick
Prospect believes Carolina Panthers have an easy choice at No. 1
At this stage of the pre-draft process, it would be a bombshell if the Carolina Panthers didn't select Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. The momentum and noises coming from the Carolina Panthers seem to conclude this is a foregone conclusion, although general manager Scott Fitterer said nothing has been decided one way or another as yet.
Young is a hot topic thanks to his size and weight concerns. This sort of frame could be susceptible to injury at the next level, but former Alabama teammate Brian Branch - another projected first-round pick - thinks the Panthers would be foolish to pass up on his magician-like qualities under center.
When speaking to Andrew Siciliano of NFL Now, Branch was gushing in his praise of Young. Something that was also evident from the Panthers after their meetings with the prospect this offseason.
"Don't let that height fool you. Bryce is the greatest quarterback I've played against. He's got a feel for the game. He's elusive. He played in the SEC. So it's like, how does his height affect him? To me, that's nonsense. He'll show people at the next level what he's capable of. I believe if he don't (go No. 1 overall), they're stupid."- Brian Branch via NFL Now/SI
There is a chance it might be C.J. Stroud, but that looks pretty remote given how things have unfolded over the last fortnight. There is a right to feel trepidation to a certain extent with Young, even if the reward could be franchise-altering if the Panthers insulate their new rookie signal-caller correctly.