Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Brian Burns and Julius Peppers
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations continue for their Week 17 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars?
After a brief respite over the Christmas holidays, the Carolina Panthers returned to business on Wednesday as preparations began for their last road trip of the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars still harbor hopes of postseason football despite a dismal run of form in recent weeks. It's something Chris Tabor's men might be able to take advantage of if star quarterback Trevor Lawrence cannot feature.
Until then, the stories causing conversation include Bryce Young's mindset, Cam Newton clashing with another NFL star, Brian Burns' future beyond the current campaign, and Julius Peppers taking another important step to becoming a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Julius Peppers named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers is one of the league's most dominant players ever at the position. He also looks well on course to become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Peppers was named as one of 15 finalists for the distinction in 2024. It's a star-studded group as expected. Unfortunately, it doesn't include ex-wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., who fell short of making the final after being named among the semi-finalists for the third straight year.
This would be the crowning jewel for Peppers after a glittering professional career. He was recently inducted into the Panthers Hall of Honor alongside Muhsin Muhammad - one of many accolades that the former North Carolina college phenom accumulated throughout his sporting life.
If Peppers is successful in his quest for Canton, he would be the first player associated with the Panthers to be named as a first-ballot inductee in franchise history. With Luke Kuechly eligible soon, he might not be the last.