Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Brian Burns and Julius Peppers
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' stance
It promises to be another eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers. Another new head coach will come into the fold. David Tepper might also be looking for a new general manager depending on what he decides to do with Scott Fitterer. There's also the small matter of player contracts to navigate.
Perhaps the most high-profile centers on Brian Burns. The star edge rusher is looking for a new deal and has plenty of leverage after those in power turned down lucrative trade offers. It's a situation that hasn't been managed well by the Panthers, but the explosive pass-rusher hinted he'd like to stay long-term based on comments via Clutch Points.
"Since I was young I just don't like change. I don't like starting over. It's just not — I mean I will. If I had to, I will. I can adapt to anything, but I just never liked it. Even at Florida State, we started losing and all the (transfer) portal and sh*t was new, I didn't leave, you know what I mean? So I don't change like that. I like to stick it through."- Brian Burns via Clutch Points
Burns would be an extremely hot commodity on the free-agent market. The Panthers will put the franchise tag on the former first-round pick to prevent him from speaking with other teams. Simply put, they cannot afford to let another top performer leave given how few core foundational pieces Carolina has to build around.